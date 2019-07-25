Beverly J Long, 73, was called home after her 6-year battle with Fibrosis of the Lungs, surrounded by her three sons, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1946 in Stanford, IL., to the late Arthur Ellis and Beulah Ellis (Brown). In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Laurence Long, infant sister: Audrey Ellis and a brother: Dale Ellis. Survived by three sons Navy Commander Brian S. Long(Audrey) of Prattville, AL, Defense Logistics Agency Police Officer Richard L. Long(Dana) of Turlock, CA, and Master Carpenter/Cabinetry James(JimBob) R. Long of Cowarts, AL, five grandchildren (Jenni, Ryan, Hallie, Keelei, Corbin) and five great-grandchildren (Marshall, Kaylyn, Jackson, Bentley, Kainoa). Several nieces and nephews.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.