Graveside service for Mr. James Ellis Long will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church with military honors at 11:00 A.M. where Rev. James B. Dawsey is pastor, and Rev. Anthony Long officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.

