Mrs. Essie Payne of Clio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was 100. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020, at New Hope Church Cemetery (Co. Rd. 23, Clio). Rev. Robert Foreman will officiate. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 pm on Monday, at Keahey Funeral Home in Clio (1411 Blue Springs St.,). Essie was born November 27, 1919, to Charlie Payne and Pearl Stephens. She was a homemaker, a wonderful mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother and longtime member of New Hope Church. She loved to garden. Left to cherish her memory, daughters, Linda (Terry) Booher of Navarre, FL; Wanda Dermody of Cocoa, FL; Janice Clark of Louisville; Cathy (Robert) Cox of Clio; son, Andy (Beth) Long of Clio; sister, Grace Long; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; special caregiver and friend, Diane Blackmon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dade Long, son, Dade Long, Jr., daughters, Elsie Hiller and Jean Allen; sons-in-law, Lance Clark, Ted Hiller, and Walt Dermody. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented during this public gathering by maintaining a six-foot distance between attendees. Lana's Flowers will be serving the family. (Lana's Flowers phone 205-607-0005). Funeral Directors, Randy and Kym Keahey of Keahey Funeral Home of Clio are entrusted with arrangements. www.keaheyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Essie Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries