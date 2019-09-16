Terry Lord, age 62 of Webb, passed away late Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2019 at his home with his family by his side, under the care of Kindred Hospice. Services for Terry will be held at 10AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the chapel of Family First Funeral Care with Hospice Chaplain Kevin Kelly officiating. Private burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Ardilla Community. The family will receive friends for 30 minutes prior to service time beginning at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.