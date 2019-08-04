Buddy Alfred Love went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 1, 2019. Bud was 86. Memorial services for Mr. Love will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Reverend Deborah Born officiating. The family will receive friends and family starting at 10 AM. Mr. Love was born August 7, 1932 in Erwin, Tennessee to Syrom and Coma (Hopson) Love. His parents blessed him with four sisters: Patricia Wilson, Linda Ross, Allene Gilbert, and Geraldine Draim. Bud joined the Navy in 1951 as a Seaman Recruit. He later retired from the Navy in 1976 at the rank of Lieutenant Commander, having served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Upon retirement from the Navy he pursued a 2nd career in construction. He married Georgia Louise (Beaman) Love, March 17, 1961. Both Bud and Lou settled in Dothan in 1996. Bud was a member of Cloverdale United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and helping with Church maintenance. Mr. Love is survived by his sisters Allene Gilbert and Geraldine Draim; his son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Cathy Love; two grandchildren, Austen Love, Harley (Love) Meador and her spouse Vince Meador; one great granddaughter Georgia Meador, and one great granddaughter Josie Meador (scheduled to arrive later this month). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cloverdale United Methodist Church building fund, 102 Rollins Avenue, Dothan, AL 36301. www.southernheritagefh.com
