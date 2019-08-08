Buddy Alfred Love went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 1, 2019. Bud was 86. Memorial services for Mr. Love will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Reverend Deborah Born officiating. The family will receive friends and family starting at 10 AM. www.southernheritagefh.com
