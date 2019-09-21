Cleo Creel Love, a resident of Dothan and a longtime resident of Lovetown, passed away Friday morning, September 20, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 96. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Lovetown Assembly of God Church with Hospice Chaplain Kevin Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Glover Funeral Home from 6-8 on Saturday. At other times the family will be at the home of a son, Charles Love. Mrs. Love was born October 28, 1922 in Dothan to Lee and Eddie Dean Massey Creel and lived all of her life in Houston County. She was a pioneer woman with a determined spirit who made her own decisions. She loved her family and loved spending time with them. Known for her southern hospitality, her kitchen was always open for family and friends to enjoy her homestyle cooking. Whether you called her Mother, Mama Cleo, Miss Cleo or Granny, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was the oldest living member of Lovetown Assembly of God Church. Mrs. Love is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 67 years, A. L. Love, and two brothers, Ed Creel and J. D. Creel. She is survived by five children, Larry Love (Linda) of Dothan, Jimmy Love of Dothan, Johnny Love (Elaine) of Rehobeth, Charles Love of Lovetown and Brenda Strauss (Bernie) of Henderson, NV; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; four nieces. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Brett Love, Scott Love, Michael Love, Heath Love, Todd Anderson and Jerry McClenny. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters. www.gloverfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.