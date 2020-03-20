Debra D. (Dee-Dee) Love, 53, of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mount of Olive Cemetery in Cottonwood with Pastor Troy West officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers will be accepted. Dee-Dee was born October 7, 1966, in Dothan to Jimmy Love and Twila Humburg and lived all of her life in Houston County. She always thought of others and had a beautiful smile! Dee-Dee was loved by all that knew her and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her father, Jimmy Love of Dothan; her mother, Twila Humburg of Dothan; brothers, Scott Love (Donna) and Jamey Hendrix (Trish) all of Dothan; nephews, Cody Love (Haley) and Clark Love; a niece Macey Hendrix, all of Dothan; aunts and uncles, Larry Love (Linda), Johnny Love (Elaine), Charles Love, Brenda Strauss (Bernie); several cousins also survive. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.

