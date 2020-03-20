Debra D. (Dee-Dee) Love, 53, of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mount of Olive Cemetery in Cottonwood with Pastor Troy West officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers will be accepted. Dee-Dee was born October 7, 1966, in Dothan to Jimmy Love and Twila Humburg and lived all of her life in Houston County. She always thought of others and had a beautiful smile! Dee-Dee was loved by all that knew her and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her father, Jimmy Love of Dothan; her mother, Twila Humburg of Dothan; brothers, Scott Love (Donna) and Jamey Hendrix (Trish) all of Dothan; nephews, Cody Love (Haley) and Clark Love; a niece Macey Hendrix, all of Dothan; aunts and uncles, Larry Love (Linda), Johnny Love (Elaine), Charles Love, Brenda Strauss (Bernie); several cousins also survive. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Southeast Health Announces First Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Dothan
-
Dothan/Houston County EMA director: “Don’t panic, live your lives, just be cautious”
-
City approves incentives for new business in old Circle West theater
-
Jackson County declares state of emergency, acts on coronavirus defense
-
Dothan man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound following domestic dispute
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.