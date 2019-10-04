Annette Singleton Lowe, age 77, of Maryville, TN passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at UT Medical Center. She worked for the Brevard County School System in Florida, with distinction for 30 plus years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, with a phenomenal personality, who never met a stranger. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Maryville Public Library and the Maryville College Performing Arts Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, A.C and Muriel Singelton. She was survived by her Husband and best friend, Ed Lowe of Maryville; Children and Spouses, Shannon Lowe of Potomac Falls, VA, Andy and Lesley Lowe of Mt. Pleasant, SC, David Edward and Wendy Rae Lowe of Clermont, FL, Casey and John Norris of Madison, AL, Grandchildren, Lauren Adams, David Nathaniel Lowe, Joshua Edward Lowe, Riley Norris, Kayla Anne Norris; numerous extended family; special friends, Sara Brewer and family, Reith Ann Tucker and family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Celebration of Annette's life will be held at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, TN. 865-983-1000 www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
