Beloved Charlotte Louise Lowry passed away August 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Her memorial is being held at the Houston National Cemetery on Sunday October 20, 2019. She is survived by Mary and Bob Carnes of Dothan AL. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

