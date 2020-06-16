Thomas Henry Loyed, 73, a resident of Dothan, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Flowers Hospital. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m, Wednesday, June, 17, 2020, at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Dothan with Reverend Eddie Littlefield and Reverend Thomas Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery (1349 Hwy. 173, Graceville, Florida) with Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:45 p.m until 1:45 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Social Distancing Guidelines will be observed. Mr. Loyed was born December 30, 1946 in Washington County, FL to Andrew Lee and Effie Dorch Loyed. He grew up between Wausau and Chipley, and moved to Dothan in 1964. He retired as a machine operator with Michelin following 25 years of service. Mr. Loyed loved Alabama football and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Loyed is preceded in death by his parents, his infant son, Thomas Keith Loyed, two infant sisters and a sister, Louise Owens; two brothers, General Lee Loyed, and William Earl Loyed. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Floyd Loyed of Dothan; two sons, Gary Loyed (Tammy) of Dothan, AL, Kevin Loyed of Graceville, FL; two brothers, James Henry Loyed (June) of Pensacola, FL, Andrew Jackson Loyed (Betty) of Pace, FL; two grandsons, Joshua Loyed (Brooke) of Dothan, AL, Zachary Loyed of Dothan, AL; 2 sisters-in-law, Betty Loyed, Samson, AL. and Jeanette Smith, Middleburg, FL.; 2 brothers-in-law, Robert Owens, Winter Haven, FL. and Carlton Floyd (Judy), Dothan; several nieces and nephews. Asked to serve as pallbearers will be: Mike Stewart, Jerry Broxton, Jason Broxton, Joshua Loyed, Zachary Loyed, Larry Loyed, Carlton Floyd, and Charles Loyed. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
+1
+1
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.