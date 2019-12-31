Lawrence Monroe Lucas, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was 93. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00am at Rose-Neath South Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana with Dr. Steve Sykes officiating. The family will be receiving visitors one hour prior to services. Mr. Lucas was born on April 28, 1926, in Manifest, Louisiana to Monroe Earnel Lucas and Lola Lois Bass. He joined the U. S. Army in 1944 and was a veteran who served in Europe in World War II and in the Korean War. He obtained the rank of Sergeant First Class before leaving the Army in 1953. Mr. Lucas met his wife, Josefa Maria Brenner in Vienna, Austria following World War II where they were married in 1948 before returning to the United States. Mr. and Mrs. Lucas resided most of their lives in Shreveport, Louisiana before moving to Dothan in 2016. Mrs. Lucas passed away in 2018 after celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Mr. Lucas worked for Riley Beaird in Shreveport for 33 years until he retired in 1988. He loved fishing, water skiing and camping. Survivors include his 2 sons, Dan (Cecelia) Lucas and Michael (Lynda) Lucas; his daughter Juanita (Steve) Sykes; his 7 grandchildren, Dan (Heidi) Lucas, Tim (Ana) Lucas, Michelle (Jordan) Huck, Eric Lucas, Adam (Laura) Lucas, Jason (Alli) Lucas, and Maria Sykes; his 9 great-grandchildren. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
