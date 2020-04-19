Nina Hanahan Lucas 82, wife of 36 years, to the late Rev. Silas Emmett Lucas, Jr., passed away on April 11, 2020. Born in Dothan, AL, she was the daughter of the late LaBruce and Daisy Hanahan. She attended both Stephens College and the University of Alabama. Nina was an active member of Christ Church, Episcopal. She is survived by her four children, Nina Brooks of Greenville, Emmett Lucas (Lindsay) of Greenville, Margaret Loper (Wayne Jr.) of Atlanta, and LaBruce Lucas (Stephanie) of Greenville; nine grandchildren; and her brother, LaBruce Mortimer Hanahan of Dothan, AL. A public memorial service to honor Nina will be held at Christ Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church, 10 North Church Street, Greenville, SC 29601; or to OSL - A Ministry of Christian Healing, PO Box 780909, San Antonio, TX 78278. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
