Ray Lucas, 87, of Dothan passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. A simple cremation service will be arranged at a later date. lieu of flowers donations be made to the Dothan Animal Shelter, 295 Jerry Drive, Dothan, AL 36303. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Lucas, Ray
