Robert Lee Lucas was born on June 20, 1950 to the late Veridell and Lover Lee Lucas. He was educated at the Houston County School System; he was employed with Bondy's Ford where he work in the body shop. He was preceded in death by his parents: Veridell Lucas and Lover Lee Lucas ; his sister: Peggy Ann Lucas. Accordingly to his family he lived a great life, and was a very funny character he was loved and will be missed by everyone that knew him. He leaves behind three beautiful children: Zoe Lucas, Bobby Lucas, and Kecia Davis; siblings: Willie Bell, Albert Smith, Verdel Lucas, Earnest (Velinda) Lucas, Vida Lucas, Mary Lucas (Nathaniel); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special note from Velinda Lucas "I love you and you are so special to me and we will never forget you." There will be no formal service schedule.
