Ann Eliza Ward Shelley Lunsford, 94, of Phenix City, AL died Saturday in Opelika, AL. She was known as "Big Mama" by most all of her family and friends. She was a loving and caring person that was blessed to have a long life full of excitement and cherished memories of gatherings to enjoy her love and hospitality with good food, good conversations and laughter that was enjoyed by many. Her earthly tent is gone, so now she is walking and talking with her Savior, Jesus Christ, for eternity. Hallelujah! The funeral will be at 10:00 am EST on Friday, February 07, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 - 7 pm EST at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Dothan, AL at 2:30 pm EST in Dothan. Mrs. Lunsford was born on January 26, 1926 in Russell County, daughter of David Earnest Ward and Ludie Dudley Ward. She grew up in Phenix City, but lived in Dothan for over 40 years before moving back to Phenix City She was a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church. Her Pastor, Ricky Ward, will be officiating. Mrs. Lunsford was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Shelley (the love of her life); and by Johnny Eudonia Lunsford; her parents; four brothers; four sisters; her beloved son, Bill Shelley and his wife, 'Little' Barbara; her beloved son-in-love, Jerry Price: two precious granddaughters, Michelle Hartley and Brandie Shelley. Mrs. Lunsford is survived by: her brother, Bud Ward; her daughter, Barbara Price; her daughter, Deborah Brazell (Preston); her son, Donnie Shelley (Terri); her son, Mike Shelley; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 2 1/2 great-great grandchildren. And a host of nieces and nephews. To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Lunsford, Ann Ward Shelley
