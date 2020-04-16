Mrs. Lola Mae Lunsford, a resident of Dothan, AL, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was 95. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Gates of Heaven Cemetery with Rev. B.K. Marshall officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Unity Funeral Home.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.