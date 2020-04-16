Mrs. Lola Mae Lunsford, a resident of Dothan, AL, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was 95. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Gates of Heaven Cemetery with Rev. B.K. Marshall officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Unity Funeral Home.

