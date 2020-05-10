Carolyn Ruth Brunson Maddox, age 91, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Friday, May 8, 2020 in Medical Center Enterprise. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Fred Fowler officiating. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Maddox. Survivors include her daughters, Pamella M. Seay (Robert) Enterprise, AL; Susan M. Cosby (Noopie) Selma, AL; Judy M. Moore, Enterprise, AL; grandchildren, Dr. Steven A. Seay, MN; Brandy N. Holt (Bob) Daleville, AL; Michelle Nicholson (Donnie) TN; Ryan W. Seay, TN; Kelli G. Alfords (Matt) Montgomery, AL; Hayes G. Spivey (Jay) MS; Katherine Griffin, Pelham, AL; Drayton Cosby (Johanna) Birmingham, AL; Mary Alise Snyder (Michael) Atlanta, GA; Mandy Mason (Kevin) Canton, GA; sisters, Joyce McLean and Cecelia Henderson (Jerry) Enterprise, AL; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

