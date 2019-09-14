Elon W. (Bill) Maddox of Cumming, GA, formally of Enterprise, AL, passed away on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019. He was 95. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Rev. Adam Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Immediately following burial, the family will receive friends at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Elon was born December 21, 1923 in Elba, AL. He served as an active member of the U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army and Alabama National Guard and retired as a CWO 4. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaiah and Stella Maddox, his beloved wife of 63 years, Bernice V. Maddox; granddaughter, Meredith Maddox; great-grandson, Deacon Maddox; three sisters and four brothers. Survivors include his wife, Muriel Maddox; daughter, Gail Jones (John) of Cumming, GA; son, Elon Maddox, Jr. (Pam) of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren: Andy Jones (Susan), Alan Jones (Jennifer), Adam Jones (Jennifer) and Elon Maddox, III (Jackie) and ten great-grandchildren: Abby Jones, Allison Jones, Julia Siegel, Harrison Siegel, Samuel Jones, Russhe Jones, Anabelle Jones, Camilla Jones, Flora Jones and Elon Maddox, IV. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
