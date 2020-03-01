Peggy Ruth Reynolds Madison , 86, a life-long resident of Dothan, passed away February 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery at 2 PM, Monday, March 2, 2020. Family will receive friends at Ward Wilson Funeral Home from 1 PM until service time. Donations in her memory would be welcomed blessings to Covenant Hospice, who provided her excellent care. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, William A. (Bill) Madison Jr., her son, Randall Allen (Randy) Madison, granddaughter, Jennifer Kate Madison and great grandson Aiden O'Neal Parrish. Peggy was born in Dothan, AL on March 16, 1933 to Alfred Eugene and Ruth Trammell Reynolds. She graduated with the Dothan High School Class of 1951 and married Bill on October 7th of that year. Peggy began her working career with Bauman Jewelers, and went on to fill many rolls, ending her career at the Credit Bureau of Dothan in 1990. As a child of GOD, Peggy spent many hours of her years serving her FATHER by leading different Sunday School classes at Calvary Baptist Church, where her parents were charter members. She took HIS charge to 'raise up her children in the way they should go' and in doing so, was blessed to see all of her children come to know GOD through believer's baptism. She was a lady of many talents which included playing the piano, singing, sewing , and best of all - according to her kids - cooking! Peggy is survived by four of her children: Lynda Madison, Julie (Tim) Price, Deanna (Mitch) Parrish and Neal Madison all of Dothan; her grandchildren: Brandy Madison, Blayde (Tressie) Price, Courtney (Terry) Ingram, Hayden Price, Justin Parrish, Emily (Phil) Robbs, Samantha (Donnie) Brown, Rebecca Madison; 12 great grandchildren; her sisters Dollie Granger and Sue (Charles) Cannon as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially those faithful members of her Sunday School class.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Guaranteed delivery before Peggy's Visitation begins.
Mar 2
Graveside Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
2:00PM-2:30PM
Memory Hill Cemetery
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Guaranteed delivery before Peggy's Graveside Service begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Pike County wins first basketball championship in school history
-
Shooting investigated at McDonald's
-
Former Dothan police chief indicted by Georgia grand jury on criminal charges
-
'We're hiring': Local hospitality career fair seeks to fill hundreds of positions
-
Headland woman accused of attempting to cash bogus check
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.