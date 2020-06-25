LaRoy William Malin, a resident of Ozark, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence. He was 69. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening June 26, 2020 from 4-6 pm. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions can be made to the DAV. Roy was born on January 29, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and lived the early years of his life there. He served in the U.S. Army for 24 years as a highly decorated helicopter pilot and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved riding his motorcycle but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Jackie Malin; his daughters, Lori (Vic) Barker, Mandy (Barry) Tuttle, Kassie (Amanda) Adams, Valerie (Val) Malin, Terresa (Blake) Batchelor, Samantha (Jon) Lee, Hannah (Greg) Summers, and Heather (Mark) Purser; his grandchildren, Thomas, Katie, Ashleigh, Brali, Emma, Colton, Jason, Joey, Brittanie, Brandie, Ricky, Isaac, Matthew, Ryanne, Lexi, Mykala, Robert, Lyna, Olivia, Gabe, Autumn, Zaydan, Emma Kate, Ellie, soon to be, Ford, Alecia, Justin, Maegan, and Tyeler ; his great-grandchildren, Michael, Robbie, Kaylei, Bella, Wyatt, and Caleb; his mother, Elizabeth Morrow; his siblings, Mary, Helen, Denise, Kathleen, Robert, Linda, John, and Michael; his special K-9 companions, Mya and Stormy; and a host of nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
