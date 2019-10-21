Kelly Nicole Manning, a resident of Cottonwood, Alabama died unexpectedly Friday, October 18, 2019 at Southeast Health. She was 44 years old. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Wicksburg Assembly of God Church, Wicksburg, Alabama with Scott Turvin officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Wicksburg Assembly of God Cemetery with Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Tuesday at the church. Ms. Kelly was born on November 7, 1974 to Michael and Patricia Cook Simmons. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She never met a stranger, willing to give to anyone in need. She loved life to the fullest and cherished time spent with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Ms. Kelly was a simple woman never taking anything for granted. Survivors include her husband of ten years Kevin Ashworth; a son, Dylan Cook (Hillary); a daughter, Cindy Manning (Josh Blevins); her parents, Michael and Patricia Simmons; one brother, Tully Simmons; five sisters, Dawn Simmons (Charles Lashley), Kim Duke (Dusty), Karla Hobbs (Stanley), Linda Simmons (Bubba Hobbs), and Janna Crumbly (Jay); mother and father in-law, Pauline and Bill Ashworth; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. www.southernheritagefh.com
