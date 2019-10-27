Lillian Rose Manning of Enterprise, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Lilly was born November 29, 2000 in Florida. Her beauty was only unknown by her. She could smile and change your world. She loved with a heart of such capacity that no one could measure. She loved animals and petting Ziggy and Soup brought her peace. She gave too much of herself to others. She would help a stranger, but a friend she gave her all. To know Lilly, you were blessed. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Pastor Tawny Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ned Crisco and brother, Brett Michael Manning. Survivors include her parents, Melanie and Eric Boggs and Robert and Cindy Manning; brother, Robert Dalton Manning of Enterprise; sister, Brianna Raye Manning of Enterprise; brother, Third Class Petty Officer Colby Alexander Manning of Hawaii; half-brother, Marshall Craig Manning of Florida; stepbrother, PV2 Jacob Franklin Miller of North Carolina; stepsister, Katelynn Rose Miller of Georgia; three grandfathers; four grandmothers; nephew, Jesse Oliver Powers; nieces, Ocean Ivie Powers and River Rose Powers; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Flowers are welcome but Lilly loved sunflowers, daisies and forget-me-nots. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.