Barbara Inez Manuel, 90, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST (12 Noon CST) Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Newberry City Cemetery in Newberry, Florida with Glover Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, AL, 36301. Mrs. Manuel was born March 14, 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida to Michael and Vicey Priscilla Moore Thompson. She lived the early years of her life in Florida and attended Florida State University and the University of Florida. She was a school teacher and loved to travel. Mrs. Manuel was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Dothan. She is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Gerald Rhett Manuel. Survivors include two sons, Mike Manuel (Rulene) of Dothan and Stephen Manuel (Valerie) of Jacksonville, FL; two grandsons, Jared Michael Manuel and Derek Madison Manuel (Sharae); two great-grandchildren, Jace Manuel and Reid Manuel. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
