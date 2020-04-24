OZARK Larry March, a resident of Ozark, died late Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020 in the emergency room of Dale Medical Center. He was 37. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Rose Baptist Church Cemetery, Skipperville with Reverend Fred Flowers officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. All CDC guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions will be followed during all the services. Larry was a native of Ozark where he was a 2000 Graduate of Carroll High School. He was currently employed as the C.S.M. of T.J. Maxx in Enterprise. Larry was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Ozark. Surviving relatives include his mother, Lillie Mae Beaty (Dillard), Ozark; father, Larry March, Ozark; three sisters, Michelle Gissendanner (Eddie), Ozark; Sofia Savoy (Johnny), Tuscaloosa; and Kimberly White (Antonio Walton), Ozark; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

