Ruth Marshall passed away peacefully late Tuesday afternoon, April 28, 2020, at her home in the Hebron Community, surrounded by her family. She was 95. She was born October 20, 1924, in the Hebron Community, to the late Jackson and Reece (Hasty) Granberry. Growing up as one of ten children, she worked in the family fields and helped her mother take care of and run their household. She attended Hebron School until its closure; and then attended and graduated from Headland High School. As a child, she became a Christian and joined Hebron Baptist Church, where she remained a member for the remainder of her life. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Sunbeams and GA's; and was a member of WMU and the church choir. Dedicated to her strong Christian beliefs, she has been a servant to others throughout her life. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Marvette; all of her siblings; and a grandson, Ryan Darnell. She is survived by two daughters, Gayle (Rick) Scales of Dothan; and Vickie (Frank) Granberry of Headland; and a son, Jack (Lisa) Marshall of Headland. Also left to cherish her memory are eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; and her canine companion, Bendi. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in memory of Ruth to: The Ark of Dothan, 475 W. Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301; or to Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (website; www.garysinisefoundation.org). Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service will be held at 4:30 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mark Brantley and Reverend Ted Forrester officiating. Anyone wanting to attend the service will be allowed, as long as the CDC COVID-19 social gathering guidelines are met. There will be a public address system set up so it can be broadcast with everyone sitting in their vehicles to listen. The family would ask that anyone who wants to sign a register and attend the viewing without the family being present (because of CDC Covid-19 guidelines) may do so from 2:30 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 and 8:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. Thursday April 30, 2020 in the Dogwood Room at the Wright Funeral Home & Crematory. Asked to serve as pallbearers are Shane Scales, Adam Marshall, Matthew Fergus, Paul Cochrane, Blake Smith, Wesley Armstrong, Ricky Saliba; and memoriam as an honorary pallbearer, Ryan Darnell. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Russell Bedsole and his nurse, Candice Reneau; and also to caregivers, Cynthia Longgrear, of Covenant Hospice; Judy Miller, Sharon Harris, and Patsy Murry for the loving care and kindness shown during her illness. www.wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
+1
+1
Service information
Apr 30
Graveside
Thursday, April 30, 2020
4:30PM
4:30PM
Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery
7147 SR-134 East
Columbia, Alabama 36319
7147 SR-134 East
Columbia, Alabama 36319
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Apr 30
Visitation
Thursday, April 30, 2020
8:00AM-3:00PM
8:00AM-3:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
