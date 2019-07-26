Willie James Marshall, 89, of Midland City, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in a local hospital. Services for Mr. Marshall will be held on, July 26, 2019 at 11am in Midland City Baptist Church with Rev. David Coggins officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10am 11am Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Respite Ministry c/o First United Methodist Church, 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301. Mr. Marshall was born December 3, 1929 in Dale County and he resided in Midland City all his life. Mr. Marshall served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was employed with Sunnyland Packing Company as livestock buyer for over 30 years until his retirement. Mr. Marshall was member of Midland City Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and church treasurer. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Marshall and Sallie Riley Marshall; his stepmother, Melonae Marshall; and his first wife, Elva McCaw Marshall. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Marshall; his daughters, Sally Marshall (Donald) Bolden and Joanie Marshall (Robert) Doggett; grandchildren, Marshall (Mikelyn) Bolden, Lindsey (Anthony) McCallister, Craig Bolden, Dexter (Danielle) Doggett and Audrey Doggett (Jarod) Jones; great grandchildren, Clara Grace, Camden, Mason and Mollie McCallister; Isabel Bolden, Ansley Kate Smith and Abel Jones; step-brother, Andy (Glenda) Marshall; and niece and nephew, Will Marshall and April Wagner. The family would like to thank Mr. Marshall's caregivers at Respite Ministry for their love and care during his illness. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
