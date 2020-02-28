Jane Frances Martin passed away on February 24, 2020. She was born in LaGrange, Georgia to Dr. Robert Ambrose Martin and Casey Cooper Martin on September 17, 2017. In addition to her parents, Jane is survived by her siblings, George Ambrose Martin, Emma Lynne Martin, Leah Gail Martin, and one on the way; her grandparents, Dr. Bobby and Liz Martin (Dothan), Rev. Hal and Jere Cooper (Auburn); her great grandparents, Henry Martin (Geneva), Rev. Robert and Nan Ledlow (Dothan), Jere and Gail Andrews (Auburn); her uncle, Joshua (Amy) Martin of Lanett; her aunts, Nanette (Ben) Roberts of Dothan, and Brit (Joshua) Robinson of Chicago, Illinois. Waiting for Jane in heaven were her great grandparents, Marie Martin, Harold Cooper and Frances Cooper. A funeral service honoring Jane's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Rosemont Baptist Church in LaGrange, Georgia. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Friday. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lifeline Child. Donations can be made by visiting the following website. www.lifelinechild.org/donate/
