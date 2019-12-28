Miss Addyson Grace Martin of Coffee Springs, Alabama passed away December 25, 2019, at the age of 16. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Geneva, with Dr. Ed Scott, Rev. Nathan Carroll and Rev. Lee Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at the Geneva First Baptist Church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until funeral service time. Addyson was born May 30, 2003, in Dothan, Alabama to Frederick Elton and Erica Danielle Coleman Martin. She was a member of the Geneva First Baptist Church, where she was very active in her church youth group. She also played on the Geneva High School Lady Panthers Varsity Softball and Volleyball Teams. She was a member of the Beta Club and involved in the Warren H. Beck Youth Leadership program. She was very active in pageants, where she currently holds the title of Teen Miss Geneva, and playing sports was her passion. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the GHS Softball or Volleyball Team. She is survived by her parents; Freddy and Erica Martin, Coffee Springs, Al; one brother; Brooks Martin, Coffee Springs, Al; grandparents; Charlotte Coleman, Elton and Patricia Martin, all of Coffee Springs, Al; aunts and uncles; Tara Cook (Sean), Dothan, Al; Chris Coleman, Andalusia, Al; Red Coleman (Vicki), Andalusia; Leigh St. Germain (Vic) Coffee Springs, Al; Boyfriend; Walt Watkins, Geneva, Al; Special aunt and uncle; Mickey & Beverly Jordan, Enterprise, Al; special cousins; Justin St. Germain, Enterprise, Al; Jacob St. Germain, Mobile, Al.; Beckham and Parker Cook, Dothan, Al.; and a number of special cousins, friends and extended family. Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com
Martin, Miss Addyson Grace
