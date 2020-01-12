Ouida Martin Ouida Martin, 94, of Dothan, died Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing for friends will be from 1:15 until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday prior to service time. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Martin, Ouida
