Joseph John Martinez, II, age 10, of Dallas, Texas passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Childrens Medical Center in Dallas. Joseph or "Memo" as he was affectionately called was born September 29, 2009 in Birmingham, Alabama. Memo enjoyed listening to all types of music, as long as it was loud. He loved being outside, car rides, and giving the best hugs. Memo is survived by his father, Dr. Joseph John Martinez, MD; his mother, Chelsey Rene` Martinez; his sister, Gabriella Morgan Martinez; his grandfather and grandmother, Ruben and Susana Martinez (Pappa and Abuela); his grandmother, Denise (Gigi) Easom; his grandfather, Greg (Pappy) Easom; his great-grandmothers, Patricia Calhoun and Lanette Easom; countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 PM until 6 PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God www.wardwilson.com
