Mariann Mashburn, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at a local hospital. She was 86. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Highland Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00 2:30 pm at the church. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mariann Mashburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

