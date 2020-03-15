Mariann Mashburn, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at a local hospital. She was 86. The family will receive friends from 2:00 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Highland Park United Methodist Church with the funeral service starting at 2:30 pm. Rev. Stephanie Cox and Rev. Kyle Gatlin will be officiating with Tammy and Ed Stuart, Laura Grace Holmes, and Lea Hornsby providing music for the service. The burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Mariann was born April 16, 1933 in Franklin, North Carolina. She graduated from Franklin High School as valedictorian in 1951 and then attended Western Carolina University. She lived there in her earlier years until she married the love of her life, Arthur Mashburn and moved to the Dothan area. After her children were raised, Mariann began her career in real estate working with James Grant Realty, Tom West Realty, and Holman Realty. Her main focus was family and embracing time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid baker, loved reading, and growing flowers and hosted many neighborhood gatherings. Mariann was a breast cancer survivor and for many years was a neighborhood canvas leader spreading breast cancer awareness and fundraising throughout the wiregrass area. She was a founding member of Highland Park United Methodist Church and remained active in the church throughout her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur "Gene" Mashburn; and her parents, Jackson W. and Louise Sherrill of Franklin, North Carolina. Mariann is survived by her 3 children, Steve (Jan) Mashburn of Dothan, Mark (Denise) Mashburn of Dothan, and Misty (Don) Mashburn Davis of Mobile; her 3 beautiful grandchildren, Caroline Eugenia Davis, Chelsie (Stuart) Mashburn Kolkman, and Mallory Mashburn Camerio; and her great-grandchildren, Isabelle Grace Camerio and Ivy Renee Kolkman. Serving as pallbearers are Jack Cox, Wilson Brackin, Junior Kelley, Don Davis, Greg Givens, and Ed Givens. Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.