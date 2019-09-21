Johnny Ray Mason Jr., 34, of Gladewater passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Memorial services will be 1PM Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Clarksville City Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at Gladewater Baseball Fields (around 2PM). Johnny Ray was born in Dothan, AL. He was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother. He loved his family, being a baseball coach, shooting pool and the Auburn Tigers (War Eagle). He would do anything for anyone without question. If you met him you know that he was loud and proud and had an infectious smile that could light up a room. He is preceded in death by his father: Johnny Ray Mason Sr.; Granny: Bessie Oliver, and Nanny: Sue Mason. He is survived by his wife: Hayley Mason, son: Konnor Ray Mason, and daughter: Bella Rae-Lynn Mason, all of Gladewater; his mother: Lynn Mason, brothers: Chris (Hali) and Jeremy (Anna) all of Pinckard, AL and Cheyne (Caitlin) of White Oak, TX; nephews: Jace, Gannon, and Carter of Pinckard, AL and Caiden of White Oak, TX and niece Breeli Kate of Pinckard, AL, along with numerous family and friends who he saw as family. If desired, memorials may be made to Johnny Ray Mason Memorial Fund at Austin Bank. Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N. Maple Van, Texas 75790 (903) 963-8831
