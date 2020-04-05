Raymond L. Matheson, a resident of Midland City, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 87. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, graveside services with military honors for family and close friends will be held in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children-Greenville, Office of Development, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605, or to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Music Ministry, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, AL 36301. Ray was born on January 24, 1933 in Maywood, Illinois and lived the early years of his life in Cincinnati, OH. He then joined the US Army and served for a total of 21 years, he did a tour in Korea and three tours in Vietnam. Ray retired from the military in 1975 and returned to Cincinnati and traveled through out the US. He was a member of the Alcazar Shrine for 50 years, with Masonic Lodge -Dothan for 50 years, and for 10 years was hospital director/coordinator for Alcazar for Shriners' Hospitals for Children. Ray was a member of the Elks Lodge, Scottish Rite, Ridgecrest Baptist Church of Dothan, Wiregrass Shrine Club, VFW-Daleville, AL, and the American Legion. Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Vona Hines and his stepfather, Herbert Hines. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Joyce Lee Matheson; his stepsons, James B. (Darcy) Meredeth of Gulf Breeze, FL, W. Raymond (Margie) Meredeth of Dothan, and Steven C. (Kim Gantt) Meredeth of Dothan; his son, Raymond L. Matheson, II of Atlanta, GA; his 6 grandchildren; his 1 great grandchild; his sister, Erlene Burton of Sevierville, TN; many nieces and nephews; and special family, Matt Shoemake and family. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
