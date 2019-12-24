Ben Mathews, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was 82. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 10 am at Sunset Funeral Home. Henry Ben Mathews was born on August 7, 1937 in Pike County, AL where he was raised. He graduated from Goshen High School, entered college and joined the Army Reserve in 1955. He met his future wife, Carolyn in 1954 through mutual friends and they married in 1955. Mr. Mathews has been in the road construction industry for over 50 years in the state of Alabama. He worked more than 22 years with Couch, Inc., from 1983 until his retirement in 2008, he worked with H. O. Weaver & Sons, Inc. Mr. Mathews is a two-time past president of the Alabama Asphalt Pavement Association, past director with AAPA, Georgia Asphalt Associating, Florida Asphalt Association, and served on committees with the National Asphalt Pavement Association. On October 24th, he was inducted into the Alabama Road Builders Association Hall of Fame. Mr. Mathews was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn S. Mathews and by his son, Michael Mathews. Survivors include his son, Ben (Rebecca) Mathews; his grandchildren, Liam Mathews and Eve Mathews; his brother, Bill (Cathy) Mathews; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Mathews, Ben
To plant a tree in memory of Ben Mathews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.