Jeanette Carleton Mathews, went to be with her Heavenly Father November 1, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Dothan with Rev. Bob Gross officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10-11 am. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Dothan, 300 W. Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
