Jeanette Carleton Mathews, went to be with her Heavenly Father November 1, 2019. She was born in Bashi, Alabama near Thomasville on September 26, 1921 the daughter of Jesse Pugh Carleton and Marie Armistead Carleton. She grew up during the hard times of "The Great Depression" and World War II to become a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. No sacrifice was too great for her family. Devotion to her family was the hallmark of her life. She and her husband can best be described by Mark 10:43, "Whoever wishes to be great among you shall be your servant." She made her profession of faith as a teenager and made certain that her two boys attended church from nursery times onward. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Dothan with Rev. Bob Gross officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10-11 am. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Dothan, 300 W. Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. She graduated from Thomasville High School and The University of Alabama trained as a librarian, an occupation in which she served at Ramer High School and Auburn High School. In 1945 she became secretary to the Director of Libraries at Alabama Polytechnic Institute. There she met her soon to be husband Allen. Her life as the wife of a County Agricultural Agent took her to Carrollton, Eutaw, and Dothan where she was loved by many friends, most of whom have gone home. She loved to read and taught her sons to love it, encouraging them in the love of learning. Her passion was beautiful flowers. Her cooking was country. There was nothing better than her peas, cornbread, and turnip greens. She got plenty of practice with two growing boys. She enjoyed taking trips with her family to numerous Civil War battle sites and never complained with the time they and her husband spent reading every historic marker. Times with her grandchildren were special for them and her. Her marriage of 63 years ended in 2010 with Allen's death in Dothan. Her years since then were spent in retirement homes close to family in Birmingham, where she was much loved. At the time of her death she was a member of First Baptist Church, Dothan, where at an earlier time in her life, she taught the Jr. High Girls Sunday School Class and was later a member of the Jayne Payne Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Roy Carleton, and her husband, Allen Mathews. She is survived by sons, Ronnie, Larry (Carol); her grandchildren, Wesley (Wendy) and Jenny; and her great-grandchildren, Ian, Olivia, and Daniel; several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and care received during their mother's illness, and especially to Dr. Harold Simon and his staff, and the nurses of Kirkwood by the River Nursing Home. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
