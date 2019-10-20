Lawrence Roy Mathis, a resident of the Harmon Community in Pansey passed from this life to enter his home in Heaven, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 87 under the care of Covenant Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, October 21, 2019 from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. John Mouery officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 3245 S County Road 81 Gordon, AL 36343 or Covenant Care Hospice, 1512 W Main Street Dothan, AL 36301. www.wardwilson.com
