Mrs. Faye Scott Matthews, age 86, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Born April 18, 1933 in Blue Springs, Alabama to the late Wiley J. Scott and Fannie B. Simmons Scott, Faye loved to sew and was a phenomenal cook. Her home was always the center for family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, William D. (Bill) Matthews; daughter, Janet S. Wood, Prattville; her parents, Wiley J. and Fannie B. Scott, Blue Springs; and a great-grandson, Gareth Morgan Wheelus, Ashford. She is survived by her son, Jerry J. Tew (Krista) of Pansey; son, Jimmy Baker (Kim) of Eclectic; her sisters, Jean Key of Blue Springs and Sandra Helms (Lewie) of Headland; her grandchildren, Jerome Tew (Michelle), Jana Munro (Wylie), Julie Fischer (Stephen), Brittany Wheelus (Blake), and Haley Clemmons (Jules); her great-grandchildren, Megan Waltman (Ryan), Jarrett Tew, Alex Wallace, Dawson Fischer, Anna Fischer, Emily Munro, Lane Wheelus, Jaxon Clemmons, Blakely Claire Wheelus, and Judson Clemmons; her great-great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Waltman and Tucker Waltman; and two step-sons. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM, Monday, July 22, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Doug Seale officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM, prior to the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be Alex Wallace, Chris Helms, Jerome Tew, Ricky Key, Scott Helms, and Josh Matthews. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Wylie Munro, Blake Wheelus, Stephen Fischer, Jules Clemmons, Jarrett Tew, and Dawson Fischer. The family will be receiving flowers or contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.wardwilson.com
