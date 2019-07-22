Mrs. Faye Scott Matthews, age 86, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM, Monday, July 22, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Doug Seale officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM, prior to the service. The family will be receiving flowers or contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.wardwilson.com

Tags

Load entries