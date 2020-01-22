Mrs. Frances Virginia Peters Matthews, a resident of Ozark, died Monday, January 20, 2020. She was 90 years old. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Charles Goldsmith officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home in Ozark from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

