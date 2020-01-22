Mrs. Frances Virginia Peters Matthews, a resident of Ozark, died Monday, January 20, 2020. She was 90 years old. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Charles Goldsmith officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home in Ozark from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Matthews, Mrs. Frances Virginia Peters
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.