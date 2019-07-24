Mrs. Sandra Greig Mattingly of Midland City passed away Sunday, July 20, 2019 at her home. She was 69. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Mrs. Mattingly was born July 25, 1949 in Edinburg, Scottland to the late Alexander and Jean Johnson McLaren. Sandra lived in various places throughout her life. She served the British Army as a cook. Sandra enjoyed sewing, painting pictures, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her. Survivors include her husband, James Mattingly; two sons: Jamie Mattingly (Danielle), American Canyon, CA, and Chris Mattingly (Candace Grace), Redondo Beach, CA; two grandchildren: Madison Foster, and Jacob Mattingly; other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.