Robert Edward Maxam II, age 73, of Clayhatchee, AL, passed away, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. A service with Military Honors for Mr. Maxam will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL. Robert was born in Corinth, NY on February 17, 1947, to father Robert Edward Maxam and mother Clara Mary Maxam. Robert graduated from Hadley-Luzerne Central School in 1966. He enlisted in the US Army after high school and then transferred to The US Air Force from 1972 until he retired in 1990. Robert could often be found enjoying time at VFW Post# 6020 and would never miss a televised NASCAR race. Mr. Maxam was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Maxam, Sr. and Clara Mary Maxam, his wife, Marguerite A. Maxam and a brother, Terry Maxam. Survivors include his daughters, Mary Spencer (Wayne); Sara Eye (David); Terri Clark (David); Joni Pickett (Jonathan); Karen Stanford (Mike); Victoria Linn (Adam); Clara Bisaillon (Andre); his son, Robert E. Maxam III (Theresa); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Cecil Maxam (Sandy). You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

