Brenda Kelley May, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence. She was 70. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the Midland City Cemetery with Sunset Memorial Park directing. Brenda was born on July 3, 1950 in Alabama to Foy Odell Kelly and Mildred Henderson Kelly. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of South Alabama in Mobile where she studied marketing and medicine. Following college, she was employed for several years with Wyeth Pharmaceutical Company and then MedLabs. She and her husband owned a Sonny's BBQ franchise in Daphne, Alabama. Brenda continued her education through her jobs studying genetics and oncology. Brenda is survived by her brother, Mike Kelly. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

