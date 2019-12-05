Margaret "Peggy" Belden May passed away Wednesday, December 4 in Headland, AL. She was 93. Born and raised overseas, she lived in the Dothan area for the last 40 years. Peggy was the youngest of six children born to Charles Willis Belden and Heliodora Maria Ferrari Belden in the Republic of Panama. She was raised in Colon and graduated from Cristobal High School. She worked for the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Panama Canal Company having served the U.S. Government in several administrative support roles. Peggy married Cato May September 24,1950. They raised two daughters Valerie and Tamara. Upon retiring in 1979, Peggy moved to Dothan with her family. She obtained an associate's degree from George C. Wallace Community College in Dothan. At age 75, Peggy graduated Summa Cum Laude from Troy State University Dothan with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. Peggy, "The Silver Fox" will be remembered for her love of school, learning, spending time with young people, cats, Manhattan cocktails, the beach, a matching outfit, Joy perfume, sewing, home decorating, her friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, music, Panamanian food, appetizers, dancing, travelling, the color red, a good cause, morning sunshine, the Panamanian Bomberos marching band drummers, parties, the Almanac, being barefoot, sailors and sailor songs. She was known for her expressive eyes, infectious laugh, and sense of humor. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Cato and her five siblings. She is survived by her two daughters, Valerie May (William) Barnes, Headland, AL and Tamara May Chagnon (Jeanne Harris), Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Deanne (Todd) Milne, Adam Barnes, Tiffany (Keith) Wenzler, Kimi (Scott) Spann, and Nicholas Chagnon, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. On our Mom Peggy's behalf, a special thanks to Amanda Burdeshaw, Michele Fields, Ruth Lawrence, Daniele Lowe, Cieria Melton, Rebecca Murry, Elizabeth Grace and Tammy Stanley for their friendship and caregiving. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Gardens of Memory, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Misty Barrett officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kitty Kottage, 131 East Selma Street; Dothan, AL 36301, or the charity of your choice. After the service, and at Peggy's request, friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life New Orleans-style jazz reception in her memory at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Valerie and Bill Barnes, 600 Mitchell Street; Headland, AL. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
