Mrs. Shirley (Inez) Welcher McCain, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the home of her Daughter and Son-in-Law in Skipperville. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Ozark First United Methodist Church with the Reverends Earl Crutchfield, Reverend Ray Weaver, Reverend Bradley Chamblee and Reverend Dr. Ed Glaize officiating, interment will follow in the Skipperville Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends in the Sanctuary of the Ozark First United Methodist Church Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
