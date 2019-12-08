Ms. Polly McCallister, age 74, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019; Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3 PM to 4:30 PM at the funeral home; Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1 PM at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Tags

Load entries