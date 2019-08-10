Robert Kent McCallister, Bob is gone. Gone to be in the loving arms of his high school sweetheart and wife, Janice. Your new adventure has just begun. We will miss you Bob, Daddy, Paw Paw, brother, uncle, and friend. There will be a gathering of friends and family at the home of Bob and Jan McCallister on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

