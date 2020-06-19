James Randall McClellan, age 67, of Hartford, passed away June 16, 2020 at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva from complications of cancer treatments. James was born June 19, 1952 in Hartford. He was a 1970 graduate of Geneva County High School. He received a bachelor's degree in Education/Special Education from the University of Alabama and master's degree in Educational Psychology and Counselor Education from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN. He spent many years near Knoxville, TN, as a sports editor for a local newspaper and later as a Special Education teacher. He returned to Hartford with his wife, Linnea. He taught Special Education at Enterprise High School and was a Special Olympics Coach for many years until his retirement. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Linnea Johnson. His siblings are Rhonda McClellan Holley (Buck) of Hartford, Robin Warren (John) of Huntsville, Renee Purvis (Craig) of Hartford, and Roger McClellan (Melissa) of Aniston. No memorial service will be held. Donations may be made in his name to a local Special Olympics chapter by mail: Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, Washington, DC 20036; specialolympics.org or call 1-800-380-3071.
